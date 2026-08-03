Iran expert on Tehran's view as Trump says there's a pending deal
NPR's A Martínez speaks with Iran expert and analyst Karim Sadjadpour about the view from Iran as President Trump says there is potential to wind down the war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martínez speaks with Iran expert and analyst Karim Sadjadpour about the view from Iran as President Trump says there is potential to wind down the war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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