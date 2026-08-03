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Iran expert on Tehran's view as Trump says there's a pending deal

NPR | By A Martínez
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:52 AM MDT

NPR's A Martínez speaks with Iran expert and analyst Karim Sadjadpour about the view from Iran as President Trump says there is potential to wind down the war.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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