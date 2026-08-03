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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Spokane mayor talks about the raging wildfires in the region

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Lisa Brown, the mayor of Spokane, Washington, about wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes and businesses in and around the city.

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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