Spokane mayor talks about the raging wildfires in the region
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Lisa Brown, the mayor of Spokane, Washington, about wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes and businesses in and around the city.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Lisa Brown, the mayor of Spokane, Washington, about wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes and businesses in and around the city.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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