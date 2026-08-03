Washington governor on wildfire devastation in his state
As wildfires continue to burn in northeast Washington near Spokane, host Robin Young speaks to Gov. Bob Ferguson.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
As wildfires continue to burn in northeast Washington near Spokane, host Robin Young speaks to Gov. Bob Ferguson.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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