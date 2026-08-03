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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Washington governor on wildfire devastation in his state

WBUR
Published August 3, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT

As wildfires continue to burn in northeast Washington near Spokane, host Robin Young speaks to Gov. Bob Ferguson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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