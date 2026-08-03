Wildfires near Spokane have burned thousands of acres and displaced many more
Wildfires near Spokane, Wash., have burned at least 7,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Wildfires near Spokane, Wash., have burned at least 7,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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