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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Wildfires near Spokane have burned thousands of acres and displaced many more

NPR | By Kirk Siegler,
Ailsa Chang
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:31 PM MDT

Wildfires near Spokane, Wash., have burned at least 7,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Kirk Siegler
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang

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