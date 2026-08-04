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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Man charged with arson in connection with one of three wildfires burning near Spokane

NPR | By Kirk Siegler,
A Martínez
Published August 4, 2026 at 2:40 AM MDT

Authorities say a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with one of the three wildfires burning near Spokane, Washington.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Kirk Siegler
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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