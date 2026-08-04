Mitch McConnell's absence looms large over annual Kentucky picnic
A church picnic this year drew voters from across the state of Kentucky to eat mutton, play bingo -- and ask questions about Sen. Mitch McConnell's health.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A church picnic this year drew voters from across the state of Kentucky to eat mutton, play bingo -- and ask questions about Sen. Mitch McConnell's health.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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