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Mitch McConnell's absence looms large over annual Kentucky picnic

NPR | By Sylvia Goodman
Published August 4, 2026 at 2:41 AM MDT

A church picnic this year drew voters from across the state of Kentucky to eat mutton, play bingo -- and ask questions about Sen. Mitch McConnell's health.

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