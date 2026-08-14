Morning news brief
Lawmakers and families raise concerns about conditions aboard USS Lincoln, as the U.S.-Iran war drags on, Iranians seek a break from the conflict, Russian-held Crimea faces Ukrainian drone campaign.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Lawmakers and families raise concerns about conditions aboard USS Lincoln, as the U.S.-Iran war drags on, Iranians seek a break from the conflict, Russian-held Crimea faces Ukrainian drone campaign.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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