Kyle Bilinski Reads an Excerpt from Jaydn DeWald’s “The Rosebud Variations”

“I approached different pieces thinking of space as a setting or a place in stories I remembered,” our guest, Kyle Bilinski said, about selecting work along this month’s theme. “But then I often found myself looking at stories with relationships and the idea of space between a couple and how it could be more intense or more loving.”

It’s the second week of August and we’re hearing writing along the theme of space this month. Today, Kyle Bilinski shares an excerpt from Jaydn DeWald’s book, “The Rosebud Variations.” Author of three limited-edition chapbooks, including Sheets of Sound and In Whose Hand the Light Expires, DeWald is an Assistant Professor of English and Director of Creative Writing at Piedmont University.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.