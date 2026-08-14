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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Kyle Bilinski Reads an Excerpt from Jaydn DeWald’s “The Rosebud Variations”

By Joel Wayne
Published August 14, 2026 at 12:15 AM MDT

“I approached different pieces thinking of space as a setting or a place in stories I remembered,” our guest, Kyle Bilinski said, about selecting work along this month’s theme. “But then I often found myself looking at stories with relationships and the idea of space between a couple and how it could be more intense or more loving.”

It’s the second week of August and we’re hearing writing along the theme of space this month. Today, Kyle Bilinski shares an excerpt from Jaydn DeWald’s book, “The Rosebud Variations.” Author of three limited-edition chapbooks, including Sheets of Sound and In Whose Hand the Light Expires, DeWald is an Assistant Professor of English and Director of Creative Writing at Piedmont University.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard PoetryFiction
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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