© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Worried about a stock market crash? Stick to a financial plan   

WBUR
Published August 17, 2026 at 10:03 AM MDT

With uncertainty over the war in the Middle East and high consumer prices, there are more than a few reasons to be worried about market collapse. But in August, the stock market reached record highs, leaving many unsure of what to do with their investments.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, about why in unpredictable times, it’s more important than ever to stick to a financial plan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate