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Filmmaker Abigail Disney remembers her friendship with the late activist Gloria Steinem

NPR | By Elena Burnett,
Ailsa ChangMallory YuLauren Hodges
Published September 3, 2026 at 1:52 PM MDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with filmmaker Abigail Disney about her friendship with Gloria Steinem and the legacy her friend leaves behind.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Elena Burnett
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Mallory Yu
Mallory Yu is an associate producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Mallory Yu
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is a producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Lauren Hodges

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