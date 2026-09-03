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Remembering Gloria Steinem through her picture book, 'Rise, Girl, Rise'

WBUR
Published September 3, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit host Indira Lakshmanan’s February conversation with longtime friends Gloria Steinem and Nobel Peace Prize-winner Leymah Gbowee about their children’s book “Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All.” The picture book tells their stories and encourages readers to form communities to fight injustice.

Steinem died on Wednesday at the age of 92.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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