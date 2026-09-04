Do you hate being middle-aged? NPR's Allison Aubrey wants to change that
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Allison Aubrey, health and science correspondent for NPR and the author of Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Allison Aubrey, health and science correspondent for NPR and the author of Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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