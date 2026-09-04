© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Do you hate being middle-aged? NPR's Allison Aubrey wants to change that

NPR | By Kathryn Fink,
Ailsa ChangJeanette Woods
Published September 4, 2026 at 2:52 PM MDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Allison Aubrey, health and science correspondent for NPR and the author of Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Jeanette Woods

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate