© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Forecasters sound the alarm over a powerful El Nino climate pattern

NPR | By Lauren Sommer
Published September 4, 2026 at 2:03 AM MDT

Forecasters expect the El Niño weather pattern to strengthen significantly this year, raising the risks of extreme weather around the world well into 2027.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Lauren Sommer
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Climate Desk.
See stories by Lauren Sommer

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate