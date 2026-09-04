'How do you know if it's real?' Luxury reseller faces Chanel lawsuit
How do you know if a secondhand luxury good bought online is real? That's at the heart of a lawsuit filed by Chanel against the luxury reseller, The RealReal.
Copyright 2026 NPR
How do you know if a secondhand luxury good bought online is real? That's at the heart of a lawsuit filed by Chanel against the luxury reseller, The RealReal.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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