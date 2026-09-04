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'How do you know if it's real?' Luxury reseller faces Chanel lawsuit

NPR | By Amanda Aronczyk
Published September 4, 2026 at 2:01 AM MDT

How do you know if a secondhand luxury good bought online is real? That's at the heart of a lawsuit filed by Chanel against the luxury reseller, The RealReal.

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Amanda Aronczyk
Amanda Aronczyk is a co-host and reporter for Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy.

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