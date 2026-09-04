July's job numbers were disappointing. Will August's be better?
As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the U.S. labor market will provide an update on how many jobs were added. August projections show a bit of improvement.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the U.S. labor market will provide an update on how many jobs were added. August projections show a bit of improvement.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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