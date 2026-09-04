What crisis line reports reveal about mental health in the rural West

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide that may be upsetting to some readers.

Residents in Mountain West states are more likely to say they want to harm themselves in crisis text conversations than Americans at large.

That’s according to reports from the nonprofit group Crisis Text Line, another option for mental health crisis support in addition to the federal 988 service.

The group says the trend could be because of the states’ large rural areas.

For example, in Wyoming, 64% of people who reached out to the nonprofit in recent years lived in rural areas. That’s the highest proportion out of any state nationwide.

Concentration of Texters in Rural Areas by State, 2019—2024

Crisis Text Line The states with the highest percentage of texters from rural areas included Wyoming, Vermont, Mississippi and South Dakota

Suicide came up in about 30% of conversations with Wyomingites, higher than the national average of 25.7%.

“For rural texters, there are steeper structural barriers,” said Tracy Costigan, vice president of impact evaluation and storytelling at Crisis Text Line.“

She said barriers include geographic isolation and a lack of mental health resources and hospitals, but that’s not all.

“There's often more limited community and school-based programming to support social connection, as well,” Costigan said.

Suicide also came up in around 30% of conversations in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah. Of Mountain West states, only Nevada and New Mexico were below the national average at 24.8% and 24.2% respectively.

Costigan added that nearly two-thirds of rural texters reached out because they had nobody else to talk to. Almost half reported having no access to a therapist.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can text HOME or HOLA to 7-4-1-7-4-1 to reach a live counselor through the Crisis Text Line. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached by phone or text at “988” and by chat at 988lifeline.org.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.