A new study shows public opposition to data centers could change if people felt they were benefitting, too

Public opposition to data centers is high regardless of political affiliation. A new report from university researchers at Yale finds that opposition could change if people saw a win-win.

That's according to a new survey called Climate Change in the American Mind .

One strong reason for the opposition revolves around concerns that data centers might cause household utility bills to go up. But 74% of survey respondents said they would be more supportive of data centers if developers somehow helped offset their home electricity costs.

Kristin Eberhard is vice president of policy with the advocacy non-profit, " Rewiring America ," which collaborated on the report.

"This tells us that a lot of the concern is not just knee-jerk resistance to growth itself or development itself. It's really opposition to a bad bargain, where communities are asked to absorb the costs while somebody else gets the benefit," Eberhard said.

Eberhart pointed to incentives that data center developers or local governments could provide to help lower consumer energy bills. For example, heat pump upgrades, rooftop solar panels, weatherization, home batteries and smart controls.

Several states are looking at options to regulate data centers.

States like New Jersey and Virginia are considering regulations that, among other things, would prevent data centers from shifting the cost of any increased power usage to customers.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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