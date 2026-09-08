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Canada's retaliatory tariffs take effect, intended to have political punch

WBUR
Published September 8, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT

Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, Canada began imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain American products made in states with tight Senate races, such as Ohio and Texas.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Politico trade reporter Oliver Ward about the political pressure Canada is putting on the Trump administration as both sides engage in a trade war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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