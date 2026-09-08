Hank the donkey has record-setting ears
Hank the donkey has the longest donkey ears in the world. His mom, Jennifer Gee, says in addition to big ears, the Mammoth donkey has a big personality, "like a gigantic golden retriever."
Copyright 2026 NPR
Hank the donkey has the longest donkey ears in the world. His mom, Jennifer Gee, says in addition to big ears, the Mammoth donkey has a big personality, "like a gigantic golden retriever."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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