Pediatrician recounts experiences treating children with Ebola
Pediatrician Rupa Narra of Doctors Without Borders talks about the challenges of treating children with Ebola, especially because their fatality rate is so high.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Pediatrician Rupa Narra of Doctors Without Borders talks about the challenges of treating children with Ebola, especially because their fatality rate is so high.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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