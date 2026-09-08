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Pediatrician recounts experiences treating children with Ebola

NPR | By Durrie Bouscaren
Published September 8, 2026 at 2:17 PM MDT

Pediatrician Rupa Narra of Doctors Without Borders talks about the challenges of treating children with Ebola, especially because their fatality rate is so high.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Durrie Bouscaren

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