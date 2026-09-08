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U.K. to ban trade with Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank

NPR | By Lauren Frayer
Published September 8, 2026 at 1:55 PM MDT

The U.K. is banning imports from West Bank Israeli settlements, saying settlement terrorists are responsible for "ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians.

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All Things Considered
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer is NPR's international correspondent based in London.

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