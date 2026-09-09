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Missouri's redistricting fight in turmoil after two different federal court decisions

NPR | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:39 AM MDT

The redistricting that Republicans hoped would help them win a key House seat in Missouri is in limbo after contradictory court rulings.

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Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll...
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