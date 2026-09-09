Missouri's redistricting fight in turmoil after two different federal court decisions
The redistricting that Republicans hoped would help them win a key House seat in Missouri is in limbo after contradictory court rulings.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The redistricting that Republicans hoped would help them win a key House seat in Missouri is in limbo after contradictory court rulings.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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