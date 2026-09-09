New TSA program allows visitors without tickets to go to airport gates
A new federal program at 13 airports allows visitors with TSA PreCheck to pass checkpoints without a boarding pass to meet or drop off air travelers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A new federal program at 13 airports allows visitors with TSA PreCheck to pass checkpoints without a boarding pass to meet or drop off air travelers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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