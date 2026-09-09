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Oregon nonprofit harvests fruit from backyards and parks for people in need

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Crystal Ligori
Published September 9, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

In the Portland, Oregon, area, a nonprofit harvests edible fruit from thousands of metro trees, shrubs and bushes, and distributes it to people in need.

Copyright 2026 OPB
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Crystal Ligori

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