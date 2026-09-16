The 'burnerverse' exploiting young women in college
Wired reporter EJ Dickson speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about an online community that targets and harasses young women with their own nonconsensual, sexually explicit images.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Wired reporter EJ Dickson speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about an online community that targets and harasses young women with their own nonconsensual, sexually explicit images.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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