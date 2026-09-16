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The 'burnerverse' exploiting young women in college

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Mallory YuJason Fuller
Published September 16, 2026 at 2:50 PM MDT

Wired reporter EJ Dickson speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about an online community that targets and harasses young women with their own nonconsensual, sexually explicit images.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
Mallory Yu
Mallory Yu is an associate producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Mallory Yu
Jason Fuller

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