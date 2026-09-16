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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

What the Fed rate hike means for pocketbooks and politics

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha,
Mara Liasson
Published September 16, 2026 at 2:53 PM MDT

The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates has broader political and economic implications, with affordability top of mind for voters ahead of the midterms.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Stephan Bisaha
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Mara Liasson

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