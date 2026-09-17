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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

'If I Go Will They Miss Me' is an intense but tender coming-of-age story set in L.A.

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published September 17, 2026 at 3:29 PM MDT

A 12-year-old idolizes his father who is just home from prison in this intense but tender drama from writer-director Walter Thompson-Hernandez.

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All Things Considered
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello reviews movies and covers the arts for NPR and shares critiques and commentaries on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine All Things Considered.
See stories by Bob Mondello

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