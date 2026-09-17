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All Things Considered
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a host of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine. She is also the host of NPR's national security podcast, Sources & Methods.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Emily Feng

Emily Feng is a White House correspondent at NPR. Previously, she was a foreign correspondent for NPR covering China, Taiwan and beyond. 

See stories by Emily Feng
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.
Connor Donevan
See stories by Connor Donevan
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning is a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Courtney Dorning

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