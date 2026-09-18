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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Despite calls for Congress to take action on AI, the House went home early

NPR | By Eric McDaniel
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:09 PM MDT

In spite of growing calls for Congress to take action on AI, the House went home early and won't be back until after this November's midterm elections.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel is a congressional reporter for NPR's Washington Desk.

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