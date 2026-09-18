© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

How art can help us visualize the world's most complicated problems

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:45 AM MDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Big mysteries explained through your senses

Modern life is filled with complex issues, from the climate crisis to the impact of AI. Artist Yiyun Kang creates immersive art that invites us think about — and to physically feel — these challenges.

About Yiyun Kang

Yiyun Kang is a South Korean multimedia artist. Her immersive works are exhibited across the globe and aim to give feeling to what normally can't be perceived by the senses. She translates large datasets into works of scultpure, light, and sound to make abstract ideas resonate emotionally. She is a chair professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology Department of Industrial Design and director of the Experience Design Lab.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: The case for making art when the world is on fire

Related TED Talk: Art made of the air we breathe

Copyright 2026 NPR
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner White is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate