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Rhiannon Giddens leans into big emotions on 'Hope is the Thing with Feathers'

NPR | By Scott Detrow,
Lauren HodgesTinbete Ermyas
Published September 18, 2026 at 4:44 PM MDT

Rhiannon Giddens is out with a new album. For her latest project — called Hope is the Thing With Feathers — Giddens went with BIG emotions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is a producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Tinbete Ermyas

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