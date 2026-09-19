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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

A town frozen in time: The Normandy resort Parisians still love

NPR | By Hannah Bloch,
Eleanor Beardsley
Published September 19, 2026 at 5:40 AM MDT

The Normandy beach town of Trouville-sur-Mer is little changed from the time of the Impressionists and still a popular holiday destination for Parisians.

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Hannah Bloch
Hannah Bloch is a senior digital editor on NPR's International Desk, overseeing the work of NPR correspondents and freelance journalists around the world.
See stories by Hannah Bloch
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley is an NPR correspondent based in Paris, France.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley

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