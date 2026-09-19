A town frozen in time: The Normandy resort Parisians still love
The Normandy beach town of Trouville-sur-Mer is little changed from the time of the Impressionists and still a popular holiday destination for Parisians.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Normandy beach town of Trouville-sur-Mer is little changed from the time of the Impressionists and still a popular holiday destination for Parisians.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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