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Restricted and impoverished: Life in Kabul 5 years after the Taliban's return

NPR | By D. Parvaz
Published September 19, 2026 at 5:40 AM MDT

Five years after the return of Taliban rule, NPR visited Kabul to see how Afghans are dealing with their new government's strict social restrictions.

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D. Parvaz
D. Parvaz is an editor at Weekend Edition.

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