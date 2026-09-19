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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

University president embraces DEI despite Trump administration rollbacks

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny ,
Henry LarsonSarah Robbins
Published September 19, 2026 at 3:05 PM MDT

The President of Sacramento State talks about their Black honors college -- and how schools are dealings with DEI under the Trump administration.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny is an NPR Correspondent covering higher education. She previously covered reproductive rights and abortion.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
Henry Larson
Sarah Robbins

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