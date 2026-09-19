University president embraces DEI despite Trump administration rollbacks
The President of Sacramento State talks about their Black honors college -- and how schools are dealings with DEI under the Trump administration.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The President of Sacramento State talks about their Black honors college -- and how schools are dealings with DEI under the Trump administration.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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