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President Trump navigates tough political waters with UNGA, Xi visit and AI

NPR | By Mara Liasson
Published September 20, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT

President Trump has a big week on the international stage, from the United Nations General Assembly to hosting the Chinese president at the White House.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Mara Liasson

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