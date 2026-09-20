President Trump navigates tough political waters with UNGA, Xi visit and AI
President Trump has a big week on the international stage, from the United Nations General Assembly to hosting the Chinese president at the White House.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump has a big week on the international stage, from the United Nations General Assembly to hosting the Chinese president at the White House.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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