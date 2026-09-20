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The capture of Western Yemen is making the country's humanitarian crisis worse

NPR | By Aya Batrawy
Published September 20, 2026 at 6:05 AM MDT

NPR speaks with people in Yemen and in aid groups who say the fighting is displacing families to areas without enough aid to support them.

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Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai.

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