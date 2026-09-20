The capture of Western Yemen is making the country's humanitarian crisis worse
NPR speaks with people in Yemen and in aid groups who say the fighting is displacing families to areas without enough aid to support them.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR speaks with people in Yemen and in aid groups who say the fighting is displacing families to areas without enough aid to support them.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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