FAA to launch AI-enhanced software to help manage the nation's airspace
Regulators at the Federal Aviation Administration are preparing to roll out AI-enhanced software in an $875 million overhaul to manage the nation's airspace.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Regulators at the Federal Aviation Administration are preparing to roll out AI-enhanced software in an $875 million overhaul to manage the nation's airspace.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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