RFK Jr.'s ethics disclosure reveals free travel and hefty book advances
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s latest financial disclosure reveals he accepted free flights to Fiji and Greece and lucrative book advances.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s latest financial disclosure reveals he accepted free flights to Fiji and Greece and lucrative book advances.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.