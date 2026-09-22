© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RFK Jr.'s ethics disclosure reveals free travel and hefty book advances

NPR | By Sydney Lupkin
Published September 22, 2026 at 2:46 PM MDT

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s latest financial disclosure reveals he accepted free flights to Fiji and Greece and lucrative book advances.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR, where she has reported on accelerated drug approvals whose confirmatory trials were overdue, Operation Warp Speed contract accountability, and the ripple effects of obesity drug shortages
See stories by Sydney Lupkin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate