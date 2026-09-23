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China's Xi Jinping to meet with Trump at White House this week

NPR | By Rob Schmitz
Published September 23, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

As China's Xi Jinping meets with President Trump at the White House on Thursday. Talks will touch on Iran and how Beijing is circumventing U.S. sanctions.

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Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin.
See stories by Rob Schmitz

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