Thousands of people gather for a South African barbecue, aiming to set a world record
South Africa is aiming to smash a savory world record — the world's largest BBQ — and more boerewors sausage than you can shake a stick at.
Copyright 2026 NPR
South Africa is aiming to smash a savory world record — the world's largest BBQ — and more boerewors sausage than you can shake a stick at.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.