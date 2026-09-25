$100 million in teen pregnancy prevention funds remain unused. What happened?
EMBARGOED: A coalition of federal lawmakers ask HHS how it intends to spend $100 million on this program in the week before the fiscal year ends.
Copyright 2026 NPR
EMBARGOED: A coalition of federal lawmakers ask HHS how it intends to spend $100 million on this program in the week before the fiscal year ends.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.