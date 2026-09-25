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‘Buy American’ rules are slowing affordable housing construction

WBUR
Published September 25, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

Five years ago, Congress mandated that builders must use American-made construction materials for things like roads, bridges and affordable housing if they want to get certain federal funds.

It was seen as a way to support domestic manufacturing. But the rules are slowing affordable housing construction at a time when there’s a growing need for it.

Maine Public’s Nicole Ogrysko reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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