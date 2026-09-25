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Fill in the blank in the quiz: Trump's says his triumphal arch will include _____

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published September 25, 2026 at 3:01 AM MDT
From left: a king, a king of bears, a queen of country.
Lesley Martin - Pool/Getty Images; National Park Service via AP; Jason Kempin/Getty Images
From left: a king, a king of bears, a queen of country.

The equinox has passed! So grab a decorative gourd, a PSL and a Brown Sugar Pumpkin-scented Yankee Candle, and take the quiz.

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Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team.

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