U.S. Senate Candidates in Michigan campaign amidst a trade war with Canada
In Michigan, both candidates in a close race for a U.S. Senate seat reach out to autoworkers amid the trade war between the U.S. and Canada.
Copyright 2026 Michigan Public
In Michigan, both candidates in a close race for a U.S. Senate seat reach out to autoworkers amid the trade war between the U.S. and Canada.
Copyright 2026 Michigan Public
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