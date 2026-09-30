© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Immigration expert on Supreme Court decision allowing Trump administration to continue third-country deportations

WBUR
Published September 30, 2026 at 10:09 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with National Immigration Project legal director Michelle Mendez about the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to allow the Trump administration to resume deporting immigrants to countries they have no ties to, and what ‘final orders for removal’ are and how the administration is targeting immigrants with them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate