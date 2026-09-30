Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree swapped due to disease

The Capitol Christmas Tree, which will be harvested in Idaho this year, has been swapped out because it came down with needlecast disease.

A 76-foot tall Engelmann Spruce will replace the 80-foot Grand Fir originally chosen as the “People’s Tree.”

Zachary Peterson, a staff officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, says the yellow needles at the base of the grand fir caused them to pivot to the alternate conifer.

“We have plans to go with our backup tree which is an Engelmann Spruce, 76-feet tall, very similar in size, pretty similar in shape, on the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District,” Peterson said.

The spruce will be harvested in late October and packaged up for a whistle-stop tour throughout Idaho before its journey to the East Coast. The schedule will be out within the week.

“We’re the third Idaho forest provided tree, and this will be the third Engelmann Spruce that’s come from Idaho,” Peterson said.

The U.S. Forest Service announced they met their goal to get 10,000 handmade ornaments for decoration to accompany the tree to Washington D.C.

“A huge thanks to all the communities that came out en masse to provide ornaments. It’s been so fun looking through and seeing all the ornaments made from all corners of the state,” said Peterson, adding that staff are now packaging up the handmade decorations to accompany the tree delivery.

Wednesday is the last day of the contest to find an Idaho fourth grader who wants to help light the Capitol Christmas Tree in the nation’s capitol. Young students who want to enter to win must write an essay that answers the prompt, “Why are healthy forests and clean water in Idaho important?”

The winning essay writer will be awarded flights, hotel accommodations and a meal stipend for up to three family members for travel to Washington D.C. where they will help light the Capitol Christmas Tree and read their essay to a live audience.

Handwritten essays can be dropped off to U.S. Senator Mike Crapo’s Boise office at 251 E Front Street, Suite 205, in Boise until 4:30 p.m Mountain Time today. Electronic essays must be submitted tonight by 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.