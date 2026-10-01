Failed execution attempts are not uncommon in the U.S.
The failed execution attempt of a woman in Tennessee on Wednesday wasn't the first time this has happened. The state's execution protocols have been under scrutiny for years.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The failed execution attempt of a woman in Tennessee on Wednesday wasn't the first time this has happened. The state's execution protocols have been under scrutiny for years.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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