© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Failed execution attempts are not uncommon in the U.S.

NPR | By Chiara Eisner
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:33 PM MDT

The failed execution attempt of a woman in Tennessee on Wednesday wasn't the first time this has happened. The state's execution protocols have been under scrutiny for years.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Chiara Eisner
Chiara Eisner is an investigative correspondent on NPR's National Desk. Her reporting for NPR has led to congressional action and regulatory changes, and has been honored with multiple national awards.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate