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From Idaho to D.C.: The Capitol Christmas Tree is hitting the road

Boise State Public Radio News | By Lauren Paterson,
Katie Kloppenburg
Published October 1, 2026 at 2:27 PM MDT
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit up during a ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Capitol Christmas Tree is an 80-foot Engelmann Spruce from the Payette National Forest in Idaho.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit up during a ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Capitol Christmas Tree is an 80-foot Engelmann Spruce from the Payette National Forest in Idaho.

The tour for the Capitol Christmas Tree has been announced.

After the towering evergreen is harvested next month in North Idaho, the tree will make multiple stops in Idaho and other states along its journey to Washington, D.C.

The 76-foot-tall Engelmann Spruce will be making the following stops:

  • Thursday, Oct. 29: Grangeville, Idaho
  • Friday, Oct. 30: Lewiston, Idaho
  • Saturday, Oct. 31: Moscow, Idaho
  • Sunday, Nov. 1: Orofino, Idaho and Kamiah, Idaho
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Lolo, Montana
  • Wednesday, Nov. 4: Salmon, Idaho
  • Thursday, Nov. 5: Craters of the Moon National Monument, Idaho and Twin Falls, Idaho
  • Friday, Nov. 6: Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: Gardiner, Montana
  • Monday, Nov. 9: Sheridan, Wyoming
  • Tuesday, Nov. 10: Custer, South Dakota
  • Thursday, Nov. 12: Mitchell, South Dakota and Albert Lea, Minnesota
  • Friday, Nov. 13: Peoria, Illinois
  • Saturday, Nov. 14: Richmond, Indiana
  • Monday, Nov. 16: Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17: Hagerstown, Maryland and Littlestown, Pennsylvania
  • Thursday, Nov. 19: Joint Base Andrews, Maryland (military ID access only)

Festivities will be held at each location, where people can take photos with the tree and sign the banner. There will also be official merchandise available for purchase and information about the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forests where the tree will be harvested.

The Engelmann Spruce replaced the originally chosen 80-foot Grand Fir, which came down with needlecast disease. The U.S. Forest Service also recently announced they met its goal of getting 10,000 handmade ornaments for decoration to accompany the tree to Washington, D.C.

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Tags
Environment North IdahoChristmas TreesU.S. Forest Service
Lauren Paterson
Expertise: Multimedia journalism, audio editing, documentary film
See stories by Lauren Paterson
Katie Kloppenburg
I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio. I help improve our social media presence and build an audience on different platforms. I study analytics to make adjustments to strategy and try to reach as many people as I can with our content.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

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