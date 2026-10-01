© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Half a century after Mao's death, fascination with the communist leader is on the rise

NPR | By Jennifer Pak
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:13 PM MDT

Half a century after the death of Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong, fascination with the chairman is growing among young Chinese people.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Jennifer Pak
Jennifer Pak is NPR’s China correspondent. She has been covering China and the region for the past two decades.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate