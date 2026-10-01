Half a century after Mao's death, fascination with the communist leader is on the rise
Half a century after the death of Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong, fascination with the chairman is growing among young Chinese people.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Half a century after the death of Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong, fascination with the chairman is growing among young Chinese people.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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