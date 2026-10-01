© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The rising cost of borrowing piles more financial pressure onto consumers

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:34 PM MDT

Mortgage rates are at their highest level in almost three years. The rising cost of borrowing is driving life's major purchases further out of reach.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Stephan Bisaha

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate